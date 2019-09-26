Media player
The last ever Argyle pink diamonds come to London
The last ever Argyle pink diamonds have arrived in London.
With the Argyle mine in Western Australia closing, the last 64 gemstones are said to be extremely rare.
Jewellers from across the world will be competing for them at an expected price of £100m.
The most famous pink diamond in the world belongs to the Queen.
The Williamson Pink was given to Her Majesty for her wedding in 1947 - the cut, 23.6-carat round stone was later set in a brooch.
