Video

Khayyam from Purley, south London, was diagnosed with Burkitt's lymphoma on Christmas Eve in 2013.

After life-saving surgery to remove the cancer the charity Make-A-Wish UK helped the 10-year-old make his own YouTube videos - something he had wanted to do for a long time.

Khayyam is now doing much better and the charity has given him the chance to go behind the scenes of the new West End production of Big: The Musical as their showbiz correspondent.