Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Charity grants West End wish for London boy who had cancer
Khayyam from Purley, south London, was diagnosed with Burkitt's lymphoma on Christmas Eve in 2013.
After life-saving surgery to remove the cancer the charity Make-A-Wish UK helped the 10-year-old make his own YouTube videos - something he had wanted to do for a long time.
Khayyam is now doing much better and the charity has given him the chance to go behind the scenes of the new West End production of Big: The Musical as their showbiz correspondent.
-
17 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-49725769/charity-grants-west-end-wish-for-london-boy-who-had-cancerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window