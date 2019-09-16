Crossrail delay crippling businesses

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Businesses warn delay to Crossrail is putting their future in doubt
There are “no guarantees” Crossrail will be finished by March 2021, that’s according to transport bosses but they are optimistic.
The ongoing delays are devastating for people and businesses up and down the line. Many say their businesses won’t be here if the project is delayed again.
See more on this from Inside Out on BBC One London at 19:30 BST, or on iPlayer.
16 Sep 2019
