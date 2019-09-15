Plus-size swimmers who say size doesn't matter
Two plus-size models and mental health campaigners from London have been experiencing open water swimming in the Serpentine for the first time.

Jada Sezar and Shareefa Radford post regularly on social media and are keen to show that a curvy body does not mean they are unhealthy.

So much so that Jada ran the 2018 London Marathon in just her underwear to emphasize that fact.

Both will compete at the Swim Serpentine event in London on 21 September 2019.

