Westminster Council aims to tackle West End club discrimination
A new policy has been introduced at nightclubs in London's West End after complaints that some are discriminating against people based on the colour of their skin.
Following several complaints about door policies, Westminster City Council now wants venues to sign up to a voluntary code of conduct to make them more inclusive.
The code calls for better training for door staff and for the public to be aware of how to complain if they feel they have been discriminated against.
14 Sep 2019
