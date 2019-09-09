'I woke up to the sound of crackling'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Worcester Park fire: Resident describes escape from blaze
About 125 firefighters tackled a major blaze at a block of flats in south-west London.
The fire quickly spread to all four floors of the building in Sherbrooke Way, Worcester Park, after fire crews were called just before 01:30 BST.
One resident, Darren Nicholson, described how he and his family fled the flames.
-
09 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-49632003/worcester-park-fire-resident-describes-escape-from-blazeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window