Video

James O'Brien was blinded in his right eye more than 20 years ago during an acid attack.

For the last 18 months he has been undergoing pioneering treatment at London's Moorfields Eye Hospital.

Surgeons used stem cells to replace the scar tissue over his eye.

Mr O'Brien is the first NHS patient to receive this treatment and it is hoped the procedure will help other acid attack victims regain their sight.

