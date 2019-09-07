Video

In 1959 the River Thames was declared biologically dead due to pollution.

But today it is a thriving ecosystem with many species of fish and mammals including sea horse, porpoise and even sharks.

To get a glimpse of the wildlife, the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) has produced a virtual reality experience where you can ''dive'' into the Thames and look for the different species.

ZSL hopes it will encourage more people to learn about the river and take an interest in how to look after it.

Video by Paul Murphy-Kasp.