Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Creative subjects: The £100bn industry 'neglected by schools'
The government recently announced additional funding for schools, but how much of that will be spent on creative subjects such as art, drama and music?
Some commentators worry the more academic subjects get a larger part of the budget at the expense of creative subjects, which are sometimes left off the curriculum all together.
This is despite creative industries being worth £100bn to the UK economy and students having a growing interest in that area.
-
05 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-49579764/creative-subjects-the-100bn-industry-neglected-by-schoolsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window