Keeping art in the curriculum
Creative subjects: The £100bn industry 'neglected by schools'

The government recently announced additional funding for schools, but how much of that will be spent on creative subjects such as art, drama and music?

Some commentators worry the more academic subjects get a larger part of the budget at the expense of creative subjects, which are sometimes left off the curriculum all together.

This is despite creative industries being worth £100bn to the UK economy and students having a growing interest in that area.

  • 05 Sep 2019
