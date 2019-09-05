Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
London street food 'could be eco-friendly'
Two London street food chefs claim sellers could do more to limit their impact on the environment.
Chefs Pascal Gerrard and Olivier Blanc have founded eco-friendly food service Street Cube.
Vendors source as many ingredients as possible from within a 100-mile radius and embrace the use of solar power and living walls, growing the herbs and spices to be used in their dishes.
05 Sep 2019
