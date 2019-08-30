Severed hand saved after horrific saw accident
Carpenter's hand reattached by surgeons after saw accident

When carpenter Anthony Lelliott virtually cut his hand off in an horrific accident using an electric saw, he knew a permanent amputation was on the cards.

But in a 13-hour operation, surgeons at St George's Hospital managed to successfully re-attach it, despite it being left hanging by skin and bone.

Mr Lelliott, 46, from Walton-on-Thames, in Surrey, suffered the horrendous injury while cutting floorboards.

The surgeons at the hospital in Tooting, south-west London, say it is one of the worst cases they have ever seen.

