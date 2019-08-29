Could you go a month without buying anything new?

Video

Every week millions of clothing items end up in landfill in the UK which is one of the reasons why we're being urged to re-work old outfits or shop second-hand.

Oxfam's independent fashion advisor Bay Garnett says buying second-hand for one month should give people a feeling of empowerment that they are making their footprint smaller.

But with the fashion industry worth billions to our economy, can London really afford to turn its back on the high street?