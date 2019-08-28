Sheep return to Hampstead Heath
Hampstead Heath sheep are back to graze after 60 years

For the first time in 60 years sheep have been returned to graze on London's Hampstead Heath.

Not since the 1950s has there been a flock roaming free on the heath.

But they are a great alternative to machinery in keeping vegetation in check in an environmentally-friendly way.

