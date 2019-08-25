Man steals historic heads from tourist attraction

Media player
A reward has been offered for the return of three historical heads which were stolen off the front of a London tourist attraction.
The models of Guy Fawkes, Sir Thomas More and Oliver Cromwell were taken from the entrance of the London Bridge Experience on Saturday morning.
CCTV captured a man using a rope to tug the figures down before kicking them off their spikes.
He then walked walking away with Fawkes's head under his arm and the other two in a bag.
