Are you ready for Notting Hill Carnival?
Are you ready for the Notting Hill Carnival?

For the costume designers, dancers and musicians preparation is everything in the lead up to the Notting Hill Carnival.

Groups such as Mangrove Steelband spend a full year preparing for the weekend's festivities and the Indigo Prxject have been rehearsing over the last two months.

More than one million people are expected to join the west London event over the weekend.

  • 23 Aug 2019
