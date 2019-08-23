King's Cross station closed over bank holiday
Warning over King's Cross station bank holiday closure

London's King's Cross rail station will be closed for most of the August Bank Holiday weekend so works can take place on replacing tracks.

Rail operators LNER, Great Northern and Hull Trains have advised passengers not to travel this weekend while the works take place.

Trains should be back to normal in time for the Tuesday morning commute, but there are more closures forecast as the works will not be complete until the end of 2021.

