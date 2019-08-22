Antibiotic-resistant bacteria found in Thames

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Antibiotic-resistant bacteria found in River Thames
Bacteria which are resistant to antibiotics has been found within the tonnes of sewage dumped into the River Thames.
Scientists at the University of Warwick are concerned that if any of the bacteria became very resistant, it could lead to infections which cannot be treated.
Thames Water said more needed to be done to manage possible antibiotic-resistance in London's water.
22 Aug 2019
