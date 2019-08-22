Textiles helping Somali women explore their past

Video

Hafza Yusuf is a British-Somali textile designer who has started to volunteer her time to give back to her community.

She runs a weekly textile and art workshop with a number of elderly women living in sheltered homes.

For most women, it’s the first time they get to experience art work and many find it very therapeutic and socially engaging activity. It also allows them to get break language barriers and become involved in London society.

Producer: Hanan Bihi

Video journalist: Gem O'Reilly