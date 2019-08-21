Video

JaQuel Knight landed his breakthrough choreography gig at the age of 18 for Beyoncé's iconic video "Single Ladies".

After becoming the creative mind behind some of her most famous performances, the choreographer has since been teaching "Diva" dancers to "Run the World" at a dance academy in Islington, north London.

He hopes to help the next generation of dancers get in "Formation" like Queen Bey herself.