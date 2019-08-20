Media player
Marchioness disaster: Victims' families fight for justice
On 20 August 1989, 51 people died when the Marchioness riverboat sank in the Thames after being struck by a dredger near Southwark in the early hours of the morning.
It took the victims' families many years to find out answers as to what happened during the incident.
Judy Wellington's son Simon and Margaret Lockwood-Croft's son Shaun both died on the boat, but the fight for a full inquest and to learn the reasons why the hands of victims were removed to aid in identification, took a lot longer.
20 Aug 2019
