The night of the Marchioness disaster

Marchioness disaster: The night of the tragedy
Thirty years ago, the Marchioness pleasure boat collided with the dredger Bowbelle and sank in the River Thames.
Fifty-one people were killed in the disaster.
20 Aug 2019
