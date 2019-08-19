Media player
Can farm animals improve your mental health?
Many visiting or working with animals on a farm is beneficial for their mental health.
Amy, who has worked as a volunteer on one London farm, found it helped prevent her violent outbursts.
However, many farms across the capital are struggling due to a lack of funding.
19 Aug 2019
