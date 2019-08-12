Mum of missing Nora: 'Our hearts are breaking'

Video

The mother of a vulnerable 15-year-old girl who went missing while on holiday in Malaysia has said her family's "hearts are breaking" as she announced a reward has been offered for help to find her.

Nora Quoirin, who has special needs, disappeared from her room at the Dusan resort on 4 August.

Meabh Quoirin said an anonymous Belfast-based business had offered the 50,000 Malaysian ringgit (£10,000) reward, which she said the family hoped would aid the investigation.