Mum of missing Nora: 'Our hearts are breaking'

Nora Quoirin's mum says family's 'hearts are breaking'
The mother of a vulnerable 15-year-old girl who went missing while on holiday in Malaysia has said her family's "hearts are breaking" as she announced a reward has been offered for help to find her.
Nora Quoirin, who has special needs, disappeared from her room at the Dusan resort on 4 August.
Meabh Quoirin said an anonymous Belfast-based business had offered the 50,000 Malaysian ringgit (£10,000) reward, which she said the family hoped would aid the investigation.
12 Aug 2019
