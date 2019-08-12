Video

Undercover filming by BBC London has exposed a gambling scam that has got out of control on Westminster Bridge.

Secret filming by BBC reporter Gareth Furby shows as many as 14 gangs at one time occupying the bridge and trying to scam tourists out of thousands of pounds using an age-old "three cup trick".

Unsuspecting tourists part with £50 a time with the false hope they can double their money.

The reality is, of course, they can never win.

Lambeth council is now calling on the Metropolitan Police to launch a special operation to drive the gangs away.

The Met says it has been taking action, with 30 people arrested this year so far.