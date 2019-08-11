Ola Ince: The London director battling stereotypes
Ola Ince is a south Londoner who is taking London's theatre scene by storm.

The 30-year-old has directed a host of shows in the West End including Tina the Musical.

She is also not afraid to tackle controversial subjects that ask questions about race and gender.

Ms Ince addresses these issues in her latest project at the Donmar Warehouse.

