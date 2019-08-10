Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Did you have gliding lessons at school?
A scholarship programme at three London inner-city schools has seen pupils spend a fortnight learning to fly gliders at an aerodrome near Dunstable in Bedfordshire.
The experience has even made pupils like James realise that he would like a career as a pilot.
-
10 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window