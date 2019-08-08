Video

Footage has emerged of the moment a protester "thought he would be killed" by staff at the Bahraini embassy in London as he alleges they tried to push him off a roof.

Moosa Mohammed, 38, had climbed on to the roof to protest against the imminent execution of two men in the Gulf country.

The footage apparently a shows plank-wielding individual hitting the activist while he sits on the edge.

Footage courtesy of Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy