Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nora Quoirin: Missing girl's aunt makes emotional appeal
The aunt of missing teenager Nora Quoirin has made an emotional appeal for help in locating her niece.
Éadaoin Agnew asked people to keep the 15-year-old, who disappeared in Malaysia on Sunday, in their thoughts.
Fighting back tears at one point, she said Nora's disappearance had been "extremely traumatic for the whole family".
"Nora is still missing. She is very vulnerable and we need to do everything we can to bring her home," she said.
Malaysian police said they had "not ruled anything out" as to the reason for Nora's disappearance.
-
07 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-49271096/nora-quoirin-missing-girl-s-aunt-makes-emotional-appealRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window