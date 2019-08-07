Media player
Exploring derelict London: One man's mission to find hidden gems
Paul Talling is an urban explorer who loves finding parts of London either forgotten or seldom-seen.
He's on a mission to visit every derelict site in the capital from abandoned football clubs to an old fireworks factory.
Warning: His activities should not be copied as they are potentially dangerous and involve trespass.
07 Aug 2019
