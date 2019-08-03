Media player
The hidden history of Piccadilly Circus Tube Station
London's old Piccadilly Circus Station was rebuilt in the 1920s in order to deal with an increase in commuters.
However, the abandoned tunnels were later used to shelter Londoners during World War Two.
The history of the station is now being marked with a tour and an exhibition at the London Transport Museum.
03 Aug 2019
