Could e-taxis help clean up London's air?
There are about 2,500 electric cabs in London.
They are emission-free, but the body which represents the industry says there are not enough charging points for drivers.
Some charging points for electric cabs can take up to three hours to fill the car's battery, meaning drivers claiming they are losing out on business.
02 Aug 2019
