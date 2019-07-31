Media player
A day in the life of a young carer
Jaiden, 13, has helped to care for his mother, who has lupus and various health complaints, since he was a small boy.
"I really, really love my mum. I don't want anything to happen to her... so I try my best to help her," he says.
Video by BBC London's Tarah Welsh.
31 Jul 2019
