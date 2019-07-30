How is London's Crossrail project helping to boost wildlife in the capital?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How is London's Crossrail project helping boost wildlife?

Millions of tonnes of earth and other materials excavated in London to create Crossrail's tunnels and stations is being used to encourage wildlife.

It has been shipped to Wallasea Island, Essex, where the sea has been washing away the coastline.

A new nature reserve using London's soil has provided a boost for wild birds and seals.

  • 30 Jul 2019