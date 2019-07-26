Presenter keeps cool as rain hits heatwave special

Video

A BBC presenter managed to keep her cool when a live "heatwave special" broadcast was interrupted by rain.

Riz Lateef was in Granary Square, King's Cross, where sun-seekers looking to cool off had been frolicking in fountains as record-breaking temperatures hit the UK.

But an unexpected guest made an appearance when the heavens opened just before she went to air.

While those around her fled for cover, cool-as-a-cucumber Riz popped open her umbrella and cracked on with the show.

"You've just got to love live television, haven't you?" she said, as she welcomed viewers of the BBC London evening bulletin.