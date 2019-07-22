Firefighters tackle blaze at shopping centre

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Mall fire: Blaze hits Walthamstow shopping centre
More than 125 firefighters are tackling a blaze at The Mall shopping centre in Walthamstow, east London.
-
22 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-49069518/the-mall-fire-blaze-hits-walthamstow-shopping-centreRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window