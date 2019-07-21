London 'anthem' written by cabbies

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
We Are London: Taxi drivers write 'anthem' for capital
Cab drivers are known for their black taxis and Knowledge of London's streets. But could chart success soon be added to that list?
A group of cabbies has released a song described as "a feel-good anthem for the capital".
-
21 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-49047700/we-are-london-taxi-drivers-write-anthem-for-capitalRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window