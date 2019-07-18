Is this the world's most ethical pub?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Shoreditch pub aiming to be the world's most ethical
Randy Rampersad set up The Green Vic in Shoreditch, east London, with the aim of creating the world's most ethical pub.
From employing ex-homeless people and army veterans to donating beer profits to local charities, Randy wants to set an example for other bars around the capital.
Video by Gem O'Reilly
-
18 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-49017554/the-shoreditch-pub-aiming-to-be-the-world-s-most-ethicalRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window