Is this the world's most ethical pub?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The Shoreditch pub aiming to be the world's most ethical

Randy Rampersad set up The Green Vic in Shoreditch, east London, with the aim of creating the world's most ethical pub.

From employing ex-homeless people and army veterans to donating beer profits to local charities, Randy wants to set an example for other bars around the capital.

Video by Gem O'Reilly

  • 18 Jul 2019
Go to next video: Laurel and Hardy 'shrine' in pub