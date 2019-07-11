Video Meet Rita - server to the stars for 48 years
Video

Meet Rita - Hard Rock Cafe London's longest-serving waitress

Rita Gilligan MBE has been serving in the original Hard Rock Cafe in London since day one - 14 June 1971.

Video by Gem O'Reilly, Cristian Mantio and Michael McKenzie

