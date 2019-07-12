''Don't judge me by how I look''

Video

Joshua Oyebola is just one of only two people in the world with a rare form of hemifacial macrosomia, a condition where parts of the face don’t fully develop.

He was bullied and stared at for years because of the way he looks, but he hasn’t let it dampen his spirits.

He’s a regular at a local boxing gym in Wapping, east London and has written and recorded his own music under the name Dreadlock J.

He’s about to undergo a series of surgeries on his jaw that will realign his face.

