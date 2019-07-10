Video

Kensington and Chelsea Council have proposed to restrict the number of buskers playing in the west London borough.

It comes after a sharp rise in complaints about the noise from residents and staff at nearby museums.

Under the plans Exhibition Road, a popular busking hotspot, will become a red zone, which will ban musicians completely.

A purple zone will also be introduced outside Earl's Court station, where performers will have to follow a strict code of conduct enforced by a Public Spaces Protection Order.

Those breaking the rules could face a £1,000 fine or a £100 on-the-spot penalty.

