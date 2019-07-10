Housing crisis: What could London learn from other cities?
Housing crisis: Could London learn from Europe's housing schemes?

Amsterdam is setting aside farmland for self-build homes, Berlin is capping rent and Vienna is making social housing available to those on higher incomes.

While London Mayor Sadiq Khan hopes to put a rent cap on the capital, what else can officials learn from working housing policies across Europe?

