Do you recycle dirty nappies?

A waste authority has warned Londoners not to put dirty nappies in recycling bins.

North London Waste Authority (NLWA) said lorry-loads of recycling were being thrown away due to contamination from dirty nappies at a cost of £1.5m.

The problem is, according to the NLWA, which has launched a new campaign called #BinYourNappy, is that many parents do not realise disposable nappies cannot be recycled.

Disposable nappies are made of composite materials, which are difficult to break down and re-use, and almost all go straight to landfill.