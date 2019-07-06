Pride in London: What do the flags mean?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Pride in London: What do all the flags mean?

The rainbow flag is an important symbol for pride events around the world.

But there is more than one kind of rainbow flag, and some parts of the LGBTQ+ community have their own flags which mean something special for them.

So what do they mean?

Video Journalist: Paul Murphy-Kasp

  • 06 Jul 2019
Go to next video: What are the LGBT laws in Africa?