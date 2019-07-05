Media player
London Pride: The breakaway groups having their own prides
About a million people are expected to attend Pride in London's annual march this weekend.
Hundreds of charities, community groups and companies take part in the event, the biggest pride event in the UK.
But some people are concerned the event has become so big that it's not as inclusive as it once was.
This year members of London's trans community are starting up their own event, while the 15th UK Black Pride will take place in east London.
05 Jul 2019
