CCTV captures giant red cricket ball being stolen
CCTV captures theft of giant inflatable cricket ball

The owners of a restaurant in Harrow, north-west London, were left stumped when a giant inflatable cricket ball was stolen from them.

Bombay Central has appealed for information following the theft in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The Metropolitan Police said inquiries are continuing.

  • 04 Jul 2019