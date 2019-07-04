Media player
CCTV captures theft of giant inflatable cricket ball
The owners of a restaurant in Harrow, north-west London, were left stumped when a giant inflatable cricket ball was stolen from them.
Bombay Central has appealed for information following the theft in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The Metropolitan Police said inquiries are continuing.
04 Jul 2019
