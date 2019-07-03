Media player
Should same-sex education be compulsory?
Author and illustrator Olly Pike believes his childhood would have been much easier if he had had same-sex education in school.
However, Izzy Montague does not feel her child should have to learn about same-sex relationships.
As a Christian, Ms Montague felt her views were challenged when her son felt compelled to take part in a Gay Pride event at his south London school.
03 Jul 2019
