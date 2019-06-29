Media player
Is it possible to party without plastic?
London promoter Tail & Twist have thrown an "eco disco". They claim it's London's first ever single-use plastic-free party.
The guests were given reusable metal cups on the door, they used straws made from avocado pips and even the glitter was plastic-free.
But with deliveries arriving shrink-wrapped, how possible is it to party without plastic?
Video by Jamie Moreland and Ellie O'Donnell.
29 Jun 2019
