London Bridge attack: The bus driver who tried to help
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

London Bridge attack: The bus driver who tried to help

Eight people were killed and many more injured when three men ploughed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge before launching a knife attack in nearby Borough Market.

Anton Sobanski was driving the number 43 bus across London Bridge as the attack took place on 3 June 2017.

He posted vlogs about what happened that night to help him cope with the trauma.

  • 28 Jun 2019
Go to next video: 'I was convinced I was going to die'