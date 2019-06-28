Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
London Bridge attack: The bus driver who tried to help
Eight people were killed and many more injured when three men ploughed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge before launching a knife attack in nearby Borough Market.
Anton Sobanski was driving the number 43 bus across London Bridge as the attack took place on 3 June 2017.
He posted vlogs about what happened that night to help him cope with the trauma.
-
28 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-48793996/london-bridge-attack-the-bus-driver-who-tried-to-helpRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window