Will Natasha's Law make food safer?

Video

Food allergy sufferers are due to be protected under a new law introduced by Michael Gove following the death of teenager Natasha Ednan-Laperouse.

"Natasha's Law" will require all food businesses to include full ingredients labelling on pre-packaged food.

The legislation, which will apply to England and Northern Ireland, is due to come into force by summer 2021.

Natasha, from Fulham, suffered a severe allergic reaction after unknowingly eating sesame contained in an artichoke, olive and tapenade baguette she had bought from a Pret a Manger at Heathrow Airport.

The 15-year-old died of anaphylaxis after collapsing on board a flight to Nice on 17 July 2016.