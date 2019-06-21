Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The refugees owning the comedy stage
The "No Direction Home" stand-up comedy gigs and workshops hope to help refugees to express their feelings about what has happened in their lives.
The events, started by Tom Parry and run by Counterpoints Arts at Camden People's Theatre, also try to bring communities together, help break communication barriers and teach people English.
-
21 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window